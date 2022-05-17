Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Increased to C$2.15 by Analysts at Standpoint Research

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure (TSE:TWM – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Standpoint Research from C$2.00 to C$2.15 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$1.96.

Shares of TSE:TWM opened at C$1.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.31. Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure has a 1-year low of C$1.10 and a 1-year high of C$1.58. The stock has a market cap of C$447.54 million and a PE ratio of 7.24.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure ( TSE:TWM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$534.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$434.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified midstream and infrastructure company in North America. It primarily focuses on natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil operations and processing plants located in the Deep Basin, Edmonton, and Montney regions of Alberta and British Columbia.

