Baird Financial Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHN. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 27,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 14.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SCHN has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $52,373.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,584.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SCHN opened at $37.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.61 and its 200 day moving average is $47.77. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.34 and a fifty-two week high of $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.38. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

