Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,768 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,160 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Viasat during the third quarter worth about $65,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Viasat by 25.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the third quarter worth $205,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Viasat during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Viasat during the third quarter worth about $215,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Viasat from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Viasat from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of VSAT opened at $38.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.05 and a 52 week high of $68.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.10 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.40 and a 200-day moving average of $46.13.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

