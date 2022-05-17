Baird Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,628 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CNH Industrial were worth $562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in CNH Industrial by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 439,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,535,000 after purchasing an additional 67,264 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,285,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,089,000 after buying an additional 7,169 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 10,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CNH Industrial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 497,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after acquiring an additional 16,156 shares in the last quarter. 38.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNHI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.62.

NYSE CNHI opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 434.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. CNH Industrial has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The company has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.67.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 28.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Equities analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.3072 per share. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

