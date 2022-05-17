Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) Shares Bought by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 18,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 4th quarter worth about $778,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,021,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,901,000 after acquiring an additional 55,682 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 47,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,369,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,025,000 after acquiring an additional 23,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 29,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

NYSE:TSLX opened at $21.44 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.31. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.69 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.08.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a net margin of 70.06% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $78.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.08%.

In related news, Director Richard A. Higginbotham acquired 2,000 shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.82 per share, with a total value of $45,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

