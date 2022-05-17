Baird Financial Group Inc. Has $554,000 Stock Position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Baird Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. David J Yvars Group acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $54,962.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,165.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.18.

NASDAQ AEIS opened at $77.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.61. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.22 and a 1-year high of $114.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.38 and a 200-day moving average of $85.81.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $397.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.57 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 19.47% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is 11.46%.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile (Get Rating)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.