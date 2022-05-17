First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $435,000 Stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,327 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AUB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 77,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Atlantic Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 34,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AUB opened at $34.05 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.64 and its 200-day moving average is $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.15. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.31 and a fifty-two week high of $42.67.

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AUB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.66 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 35.51% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Several analysts have issued reports on AUB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens boosted their price target on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $44.00 to $45.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Atlantic Union Bankshares from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and other depository services.

