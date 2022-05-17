First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,434 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,434 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMSF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in AMERISAFE by 648.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,201 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 48,693 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 52.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after acquiring an additional 32,052 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AMERISAFE by 35.3% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in AMERISAFE by 3.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in AMERISAFE by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMSF stock opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average of $51.50. The stock has a market cap of $920.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.40. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $67.10.

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.16. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 20.70% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is presently 37.69%.

AMSF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on AMERISAFE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut AMERISAFE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMERISAFE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

