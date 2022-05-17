First Republic Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 20,006 Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,006 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 98,610 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 323,842 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,959 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 396,510 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 24,284 shares during the period. 15.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adams Diversified Equity Fund alerts:

Adams Diversified Equity Fund stock opened at $16.19 on Tuesday. Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.55.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to investment companies. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental, technical and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, macro-economics, capital allocation, market competition, profitability.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adams Diversified Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.