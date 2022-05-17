Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ATRS. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Antares Pharma from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.60 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered Antares Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright lowered Antares Pharma from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $5.60 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Antares Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.76.

Shares of Antares Pharma stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $951.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92. Antares Pharma has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $5.59.

Antares Pharma ( NASDAQ:ATRS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $48.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.25 million. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 21.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Antares Pharma will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Antares Pharma by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,023,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,924,000 after purchasing an additional 147,703 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in Antares Pharma by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 10,800,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,556,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Antares Pharma by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,643,155 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,436,000 after purchasing an additional 194,168 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Antares Pharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,449,457 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,143,000 after purchasing an additional 108,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Antares Pharma by 166.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,045,999 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,508 shares in the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antares Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses primarily on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies that address patient needs in targeted therapeutic areas. It develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel therapeutic products using its drug delivery systems.

