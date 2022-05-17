Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC) PT Lowered to $53.00 at B. Riley

Atlanticus (NASDAQ:ATLC – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $75.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ATLC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlanticus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atlanticus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Atlanticus from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.33.

ATLC stock opened at $32.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.28. Atlanticus has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $482.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.63.

Atlanticus ( NASDAQ:ATLC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.23). Atlanticus had a return on equity of 71.35% and a net margin of 21.47%. Research analysts anticipate that Atlanticus will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William Mccamey sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $550,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mitchell Saunders sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total value of $110,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 53.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATLC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Atlanticus by 45.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 539 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Atlanticus during the first quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Atlanticus by 575.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Atlanticus by 209.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Atlanticus by 475.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 16.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, educational services, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

