Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Lowered to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird cut shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $38.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $102.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $80.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $63.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bandwidth currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $81.53.

Bandwidth stock opened at $18.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Bandwidth has a 12-month low of $17.71 and a 12-month high of $145.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $51.45.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.17. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 5.67% and a positive return on equity of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $131.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Bandwidth’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bandwidth will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey bought 10,000 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.43 per share, with a total value of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,135 shares of company stock valued at $616,629 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

