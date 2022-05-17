Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of novel therapeutics to prevent and treat heart disease. The Company has two drug candidates in development: Cenderitide and CU-NP. Capricor Therapeutics, Inc., formerly known as Nile Therapeutics, Inc., is based in San Mateo, California. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of Capricor Therapeutics stock opened at $3.09 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average of $3.61. Capricor Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $6.22.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,984 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 246.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Capricor Therapeutics by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

