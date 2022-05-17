Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

Get Amyris alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.17.

Shares of AMRS opened at $2.22 on Monday. Amyris has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $17.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $57.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amyris will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Amyris by 378.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hudock Inc. acquired a new position in Amyris in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Amyris in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Amyris in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.43% of the company’s stock.

About Amyris (Get Rating)

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amyris (AMRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amyris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amyris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.