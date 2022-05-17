Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Rating Increased to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $19.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $15.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KGI Securities downgraded Bilibili from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bilibili from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bilibili from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.86.

NASDAQ:BILI opened at $20.63 on Monday. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $129.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.23.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.02. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 28.60% and a negative net margin of 35.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Bilibili will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bilibili by 278.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Bilibili by 807.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.49% of the company’s stock.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

