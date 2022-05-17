Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BVRDF. UBS Group lowered Bureau Veritas from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their target price on Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($30.73) to €30.00 ($31.25) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bureau Veritas from €26.00 ($27.08) to €25.00 ($26.04) in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bureau Veritas from €30.00 ($31.25) to €30.80 ($32.08) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Bureau Veritas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.36.

Shares of BVRDF opened at $28.72 on Monday. Bureau Veritas has a 52 week low of $26.64 and a 52 week high of $34.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.53 and a 200-day moving average of $30.09.

About Bureau Veritas

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

