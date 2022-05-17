Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) PT Lowered to $10.00

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BRLT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.33.

BRLT stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.15. Brilliant Earth Group has a 12 month low of $3.96 and a 12 month high of $20.39.

Brilliant Earth Group ( NASDAQ:BRLT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brilliant Earth Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Chuenhong Kuo sold 24,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $215,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eric Scott Grossberg sold 3,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $42,417.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,495 shares of company stock worth $1,411,644.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $414,000. Stormborn Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 210.7% during the first quarter. Stormborn Capital Management LLC now owns 656,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,752,000 after purchasing an additional 445,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Brilliant Earth Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brilliant Earth Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brilliant Earth Group, Inc engages in the design, procurement, and retail sale of diamonds, gemstones, and jewelry in the United States and internationally. Its product assortment and merchandise include a collection of diamond engagement rings, wedding and anniversary rings, gemstone rings, and fine jewelry.

