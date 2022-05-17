ALX Oncology’s (ALXO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ALXO. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ALX Oncology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.29.

NASDAQ ALXO opened at $9.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.64 and a 200 day moving average of $22.00. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $81.19.

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts predict that ALX Oncology will post -2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. EDBI Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology during the fourth quarter worth about $121,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALX Oncology Company Profile (Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

