Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Given New $27.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Guggenheim to $27.00 in a research note published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALT. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Altimmune from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.16.

ALT opened at $4.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.68. Altimmune has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The stock has a market cap of $207.89 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.45.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 43.28% and a negative net margin of 2,819.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Altimmune will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Altimmune news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Altimmune by 184.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,295,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,012 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Altimmune by 877.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,066,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,768,000 after acquiring an additional 957,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Altimmune by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,421,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,501,000 after acquiring an additional 897,523 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,096,000 after buying an additional 816,593 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Altimmune by 286.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,095,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,031,000 after buying an additional 812,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

