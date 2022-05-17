AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AGNC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.75 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AGNC Investment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of AGNC Investment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AGNC Investment currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.27.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $12.29 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. AGNC Investment has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $18.84.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 72.72% and a positive return on equity of 18.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.7%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is presently -77.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGNC. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $26,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $26,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

