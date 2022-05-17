AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG) Price Target Lowered to $17.50 at Compass Point

AFC Gamma (NASDAQ:AFCG – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Compass Point from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AFC Gamma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFCG opened at $16.93 on Monday. AFC Gamma has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.06. The company has a market capitalization of $334.20 million, a PE ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.27.

AFC Gamma ( NASDAQ:AFCG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. AFC Gamma had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 57.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AFC Gamma will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.99%. This is an increase from AFC Gamma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. AFC Gamma’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

In related news, CEO Leonard M. Tannenbaum acquired 21,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $334,691.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,363,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,146,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Kaufman acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.70 per share, with a total value of $50,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 25,183 shares of company stock valued at $401,671. 28.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AFC Gamma by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 201,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 46,503 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 126,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AFC Gamma by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFC Gamma, Inc originates, structures, underwrites, and invests in senior secured loans, and other types of loans and debt securities for established companies operating in the cannabis industry in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult use cannabis. It primarily originates loans structured as senior loans secured by real estate, equipment, and licenses and/or other assets of the loan parties to the extent permitted by applicable laws and the regulations governing such loan parties.

