Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $210.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADI. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.10.
NASDAQ:ADI opened at $157.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices has a one year low of $143.81 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Analog Devices (Get Rating)
Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.
