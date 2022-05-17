Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm currently has a $210.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADI. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $208.00 to $194.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $199.10.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $157.44 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $82.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.51, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07. Analog Devices has a one year low of $143.81 and a one year high of $191.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 15.18% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $750,872.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,315,422 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 5.5% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 4.8% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

