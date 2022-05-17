Comparing Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) and Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE)

Twin Vee Powercats (NASDAQ:VEEE – Get Rating) and Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Twin Vee Powercats and Conrad Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twin Vee Powercats -12.65% -17.28% -12.46% Conrad Industries 3.37% N/A N/A

63.3% of Twin Vee Powercats shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Conrad Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 31.5% of Conrad Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Twin Vee Powercats and Conrad Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twin Vee Powercats $15.77 million 1.48 -$1.01 million ($0.37) -9.03 Conrad Industries $191.22 million 0.41 $6.45 million $1.28 12.30

Conrad Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Twin Vee Powercats. Twin Vee Powercats is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Conrad Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Twin Vee Powercats and Conrad Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twin Vee Powercats 0 0 0 0 N/A Conrad Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Conrad Industries beats Twin Vee Powercats on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twin Vee Powercats (Get Rating)

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. designs, manufactures, and markets recreational and commercial power catamaran boats. The company operated through three segments: Gas-Powered Boat, Electric-Powered Boat, and Franchise. The company's boats allow consumers to use them for a range of recreational activities, including fishing, diving, and water skiing; and commercial activities, including transportation, eco tours, fishing and diving expeditions. Further, it is developing fully electric and gas-powered boats. The company sells its boats through a network of 19 independent boat dealers in North America and the Caribbean. Twin Vee PowerCats Co. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fort Pierce, Florida. Twin Vee Powercats Co. operates as a subsidiary of Twin Vee PowerCats, Inc.

About Conrad Industries (Get Rating)

Conrad Industries, Inc. engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges. It also builds inland pushboats comprising inland towboats, inland river push boats, and towboats; and ferries, which consist of passenger, and passenger and vehicle ferries. In addition, the company offers repairs and conversions, including electrical, mechanical, propulsion, and hull repairs to large-scale conversions of ships and barges; and engages in the fabrication of modular components for offshore floating production, storage, and offloading vessels, as well as drilling rigs. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Morgan City, Louisiana.

