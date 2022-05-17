CIBC Cuts Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF) Price Target to C$3.15

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$3.25 to C$3.15 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS BEVFF opened at $2.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $262.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Diversified Royalty has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32.

Diversified Royalty (OTCMKTS:BEVFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.44 million for the quarter. Diversified Royalty had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 64.85%.

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. The company owns the Mr. Lube, AIR MILES, Sutton, Mr. Mikes, Nurse Next Door, and Oxford Learning Centres trademarks. The company was formerly known as BENEV Capital Inc and changed its name to Diversified Royalty Corp.

