Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Cascades (OTCMKTS:CADNF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

CADNF has been the topic of several other reports. Desjardins cut Cascades from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cascades from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Cascades from C$18.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Cascades from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cascades from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cascades has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.07.

Get Cascades alerts:

CADNF stock opened at $8.16 on Monday. Cascades has a 12-month low of $7.02 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.49.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It manufactures containerboards, as well as converts corrugated products. The company also offers uncoated recycled paperboards for use in packaging converters and industrial users of headers and wrappers for the paper industry, as well as partitions that are used as protective packaging; honeycomb paperboards for the beer, wine, and spirits industry; laminated paperboards for food packaging and furniture backing industries; and specialty containers, structural components, and paperboard and fiber composites.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cascades Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascades and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.