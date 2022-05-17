Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF) Price Target Raised to C$10.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Headwater Exploration (OTCMKTS:CDDRF – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.25 to C$10.75 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

CDDRF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Shares of Headwater Exploration stock opened at $5.57 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.87. Headwater Exploration has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.10.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interests in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook shale gas prospect located in New Brunswick.

