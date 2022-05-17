CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) PT Raised to C$3.25 at Royal Bank of Canada

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CESDF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.30 to C$3.60 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James raised CES Energy Solutions from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.75 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CES Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS CESDF opened at $2.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.81. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.46.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 2.49%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

