Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) PT Raised to C$60.00

Emera (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Rating) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.83.

Shares of EMRAF stock opened at $48.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.97. Emera has a 52 week low of $44.66 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

