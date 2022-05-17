Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Price Target Raised to C$73.00 at TD Securities

Hardwoods Distribution (OTCMKTS:HDIUF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$73.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HDIUF. Scotiabank started coverage on Hardwoods Distribution in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$73.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.10.

OTCMKTS:HDIUF opened at $26.55 on Monday. Hardwoods Distribution has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $38.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.91.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0939 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 18th.

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

