SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF) Price Target Lowered to C$32.50 at Scotiabank

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CWYUF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$32.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CWYUF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from C$33.00 to C$35.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.75.

CWYUF opened at $22.55 on Monday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $27.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.11.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust is one of Canada's largest fully integrated REITs, with a best-in-class portfolio featuring 166 strategically located properties in communities across the country. SmartCentres has approximately $10.4 billion in assets and owns 33.8 million square feet of income producing value-oriented retail space with 97.4% occupancy, on 3,500 acres of owned land across Canada.

