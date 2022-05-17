H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Price Target Increased to C$17.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$14.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.96.

OTCMKTS:HRUFF opened at $10.17 on Monday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $13.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.05.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

