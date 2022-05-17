Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Given New C$11.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Cardinal Energy (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Cardinal Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at $6.68 on Monday. Cardinal Energy has a 52-week low of $2.07 and a 52-week high of $6.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.57.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of low decline light, medium, and heavy quality oil, and natural gas in Western Canada. It has operations in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As of February 24, 2022, the company had total proved plus probable oil and gas reserves are 110,391 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

