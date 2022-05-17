CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF) Price Target Lowered to C$8.50 at Desjardins

CareRx (OTCMKTS:CHHHF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Desjardins from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on CareRx from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday.

OTCMKTS:CHHHF opened at $3.51 on Monday. CareRx has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $4.17.

CareRx Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty pharmacy services to seniors in Canada. The company operates a network of pharmacy fulfilment centers that provide chronic medication and other specialty clinical pharmacy services. It serves approximately 50,000 residents in approximately 900 seniors and other communities, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, assisted living facilities, and group homes.

