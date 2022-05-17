H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.25 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities increased their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.96.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $9.11 and a one year high of $13.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.05.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $13.3 billion at September 30, 2020. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 40 million square feet.

