ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF) Given New C$7.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

ECN Capital (OTCMKTS:ECNCF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.17.

Shares of ECNCF stock opened at $4.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.75. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.57 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

