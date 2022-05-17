Zacks: Brokerages Expect Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ) to Post $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) will post $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Townsquare Media’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Townsquare Media posted earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Townsquare Media will report full-year earnings of $2.05 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Townsquare Media.

Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $110.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.63 million. Townsquare Media had a return on equity of 60.14% and a net margin of 5.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on TSQ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Townsquare Media in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Townsquare Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 16,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,078 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Townsquare Media during the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 36,347 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 1,617.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 12,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Townsquare Media by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 796,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,410,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSQ stock opened at $10.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74. The firm has a market cap of $180.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.71. Townsquare Media has a 12 month low of $9.36 and a 12 month high of $15.33.

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

