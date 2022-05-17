BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird to $100.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DOOO. TD Securities boosted their price target on BRP from C$115.00 to C$125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of BRP from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRP from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.27.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of DOOO stock opened at $78.89 on Monday. BRP has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $102.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 2.52.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 25th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. BRP had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 326.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRP will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.126 per share. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 1st. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.90%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in BRP by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in BRP by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in BRP by 8.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in BRP by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of BRP by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.