Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN) Short Interest Update

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 22.9% from the April 15th total of 18,800 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

In related news, COO John T. Phillips sold 3,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $90,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Travis sold 2,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $57,733.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,965 shares of company stock worth $169,312 in the last 90 days. 43.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSVN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 312.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 2.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank7 by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank7 during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

BSVN stock opened at $23.29 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.94. Bank7 has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $211.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.88.

Bank7 (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. Bank7 had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 39.99%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank7 will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Bank7’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th.

Bank7 Company Profile

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit services, including commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

