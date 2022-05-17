TI Fluid Systems (LON:TIFS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $152.00

TI Fluid Systems plc (LON:TIFS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 152 ($1.87) and last traded at GBX 155.80 ($1.92), with a volume of 1278453 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 188 ($2.32).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TIFS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TI Fluid Systems from GBX 360 ($4.44) to GBX 310 ($3.82) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TI Fluid Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TI Fluid Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 338 ($4.17).

Get TI Fluid Systems alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 177.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 219.52. The stock has a market cap of £802.25 million and a PE ratio of 81.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.45, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. TI Fluid Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.74%.

TI Fluid Systems Company Profile (LON:TIFS)

TI Fluid Systems plc manufactures and sells fluid storage, carrying, and delivery systems primarily for the light-duty automotive market worldwide. It operates through two segments, Fluid Carrying Systems (FCS) and Fuel Tank and Delivery Systems (FTDS). The FCS segment offers brake and fuel lines and bundles, such as double-wall and single-wall steel fluid carrying lines, and bundles for brake and fuel systems; multi-layer plastic lines for vapor, thermal management, and exhaust treatment; sensor-integrated connectors for installation and system assembly; and heated plastic lines for selective catalyst reduction urea fluids.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TI Fluid Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TI Fluid Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.