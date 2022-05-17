Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the April 15th total of 27,700 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 8,053.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 515.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Bancorp by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Unity Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock opened at $27.99 on Tuesday. Unity Bancorp has a 1 year low of $21.32 and a 1 year high of $31.37. The firm has a market cap of $292.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.80.

Unity Bancorp ( NASDAQ:UNTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 18.21%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Unity Bancorp will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a positive change from Unity Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Unity Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 11.53%.

UNTY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Unity Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company.

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Unity Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. The company offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and regular savings accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

