Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG) Short Interest Up 38.7% in April

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,600 shares, an increase of 38.7% from the April 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock opened at $33.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $260.50 million, a P/E ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.70. Bankwell Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $26.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Bankwell Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 32.50%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bankwell Financial Group will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Bankwell Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BWFG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bankwell Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BWFG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 101.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 454.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 17.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,134 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bankwell Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans secured by savings or certificate accounts and automobiles; and unsecured personal loans and overdraft lines of credit.

