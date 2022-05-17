DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DKNG. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Argus lowered DraftKings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on DraftKings from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded DraftKings from a sell rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.70.

DKNG stock opened at $12.48 on Monday. DraftKings has a 52-week low of $9.77 and a 52-week high of $64.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.19.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $417.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DraftKings will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 279,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $6,706,821.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $3,785,974.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DKNG. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 33.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

