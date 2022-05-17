Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 645,900 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the April 15th total of 822,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BWEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

Get Broadwind alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Broadwind by 402.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Alerus Financial NA purchased a new position in shares of Broadwind during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Broadwind in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 22.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadwind stock opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.12. Broadwind has a twelve month low of $1.46 and a twelve month high of $5.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 1.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Broadwind will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

About Broadwind (Get Rating)

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.