Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Short Interest Update

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 688,000 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the April 15th total of 519,500 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 147,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

VBLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vascular Biogenics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.05.

Get Vascular Biogenics alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DLD Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. DLD Asset Management LP now owns 550,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Lion Point Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at $5,108,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 26.15% of the company’s stock.

VBLT opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.09. Vascular Biogenics has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 3,895.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vascular Biogenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vascular Biogenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.