USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the April 15th total of 13,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCB. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,484,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in USCB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,989,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in USCB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,344,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in USCB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $5,782,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in USCB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.
USCB opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $266.41 million and a P/E ratio of -3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13. USCB Financial has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $18.75.
USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.
