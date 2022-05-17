USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the April 15th total of 13,200 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USCB. Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of USCB Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,484,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in USCB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,989,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in USCB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,344,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in USCB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $5,782,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC acquired a new stake in USCB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

USCB opened at $13.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $266.41 million and a P/E ratio of -3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.13. USCB Financial has a 1-year low of $10.53 and a 1-year high of $18.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised USCB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

About USCB Financial (Get Rating)

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that provides various banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; foreign banks loans; and secured and unsecured consumer loans comprising personal loans, overdrafts, and deposit account collateralized loans.

