Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Short Interest Update

Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 564,800 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the April 15th total of 736,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 299,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, Director Strydonck Gerald E. Van bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $26,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 47.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCNX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vaccinex by 23.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 24,218 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Vaccinex by 10.4% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 132,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccinex in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,627,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaccinex by 16.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 104,083 shares in the last quarter. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCNX opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. Vaccinex has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $50.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Vaccinex Company Profile

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs. The company offers its products for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders.

