Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at DA Davidson

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Canaan’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
NASDAQ CAN opened at $2.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 3.94. Canaan has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $11.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64.
Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $342.80 million for the quarter. Canaan had a return on equity of 86.99% and a net margin of 38.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canaan will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Canaan (Get Rating)
Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.
