Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at DA Davidson

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Canaan’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

NASDAQ CAN opened at $2.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 3.94. Canaan has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $11.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.64.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $342.80 million for the quarter. Canaan had a return on equity of 86.99% and a net margin of 38.44%. Equities research analysts forecast that Canaan will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAN. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canaan by 407.5% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,706,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,425,000 after buying an additional 1,370,026 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Canaan by 49.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,894,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,717,000 after buying an additional 954,400 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,181,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Canaan by 177.5% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,056,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,440,000 after purchasing an additional 675,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Canaan by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,729,000 after purchasing an additional 652,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

