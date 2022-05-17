Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $1.32 Million Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,246 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,477,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 207.8% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 157 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPSC. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.88.

Shares of SPSC opened at $104.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.90. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $91.61 and a one year high of $174.42. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.93 and a beta of 0.84.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $105.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO James J. Frome sold 16,843 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.17, for a total transaction of $2,175,610.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Archie C. Black sold 14,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $1,829,978.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,724 shares of company stock worth $7,547,420. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

