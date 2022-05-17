NIO (NYSE:NIO) Upgraded to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

NIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. CLSA dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $67.10 to $51.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $66.00 to $34.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.88.

Shares of NIO opened at $14.55 on Monday. NIO has a fifty-two week low of $11.67 and a fifty-two week high of $55.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.30% and a negative net margin of 29.03%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIO by 500.0% in the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 123.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.98% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

