Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) by 141.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 20,814 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Commercial Metals were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 144.0% during the third quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 2,117,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,548 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,529,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,588,000 after purchasing an additional 72,701 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 895.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 939,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,628,000 after buying an additional 845,393 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,999,000 after buying an additional 367,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 765,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,771,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMC shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Commercial Metals from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BNP Paribas raised Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Commercial Metals from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Commercial Metals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $36.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.14. Commercial Metals has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $46.68.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.25. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 29th. Commercial Metals’s payout ratio is currently 7.64%.

In related news, Director John R. Mcpherson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.55 per share, with a total value of $202,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $202,750. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Smith sold 4,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $178,188.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,785 shares in the company, valued at $23,192,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,582 shares of company stock worth $1,718,106 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Metals (Get Rating)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.